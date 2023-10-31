Widmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 190 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

