Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

