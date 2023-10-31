United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

