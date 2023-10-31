Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

