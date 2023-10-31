Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE L opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

