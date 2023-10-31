Choreo LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 481,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

