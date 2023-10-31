Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.78.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

