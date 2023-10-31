Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,874 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 294,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 279,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ECH opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.