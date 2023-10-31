863 Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EWL opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

