Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $460,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
