Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

