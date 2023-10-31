First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as low as C$16.20 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 1785204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.84.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

