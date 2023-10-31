SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. 8,945,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 40,157,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 555,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.87.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

