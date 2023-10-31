Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Petco Health and Wellness traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 756,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,369,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 7.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 481.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 441,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 365,836 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 146.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 37.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 42.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,067,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 318,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $980.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.