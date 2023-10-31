Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.03, but opened at $55.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 567,090 shares changing hands.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

