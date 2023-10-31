Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.30 to $15.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.10. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azul shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 242,258 shares changing hands.

AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZUL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 3,280,010 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at $17,388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Azul by 293.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.