Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.20. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 138,029 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $138,750. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

