Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Holdings Lessened by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 4.6% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP remained flat at $21.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,382. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

