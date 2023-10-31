Atria Investments Inc Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 219,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
