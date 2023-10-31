Atria Investments Inc Has $12.66 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 219,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

