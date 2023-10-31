Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Grows By 7.0%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 897,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,598.0 days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance
IDDWF remained flat at $19.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Indutrade AB has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $22.28.
Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile
