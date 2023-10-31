Short Interest in Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Grows By 7.0%

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 897,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,598.0 days.

Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance

IDDWF remained flat at $19.71 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Indutrade AB has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through eight segments: Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK. The company also provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

