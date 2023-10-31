Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Hoshizaki Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $36.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $36.39.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hoshizaki
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.