Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in October

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSHIF remained flat at $36.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

