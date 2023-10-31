GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

