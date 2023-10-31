GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
GREE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
About GREE
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GREE
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.