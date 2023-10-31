Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 140,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEINY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Report on HEINY

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.