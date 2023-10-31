Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heineken Price Performance
Shares of HEINY traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 140,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.
