Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Declines By 6.2%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $11.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

