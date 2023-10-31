Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Declines By 6.2%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
