Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Decreases By 12.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

iA Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

