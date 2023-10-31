Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,736,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 10,997,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,924.0 days.

IDRSF remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

