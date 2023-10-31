Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.7 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $69.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

