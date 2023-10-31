Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 8146682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.65.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.70.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRPT

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 42.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.