JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 8215150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

