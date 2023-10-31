Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $95,000 Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $436,000.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Stock Performance

XITK stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $144.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The company has a market cap of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

