Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 2,780 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 292.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 89,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

