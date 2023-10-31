Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 446.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $172.33 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.