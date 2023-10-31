Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 520.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.