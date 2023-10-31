Choreo LLC Acquires 536 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.08 and a 52-week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

