Choreo LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.