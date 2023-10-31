Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 418 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.