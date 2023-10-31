Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after buying an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $159,764,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBOE stock opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

