Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

