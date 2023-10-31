TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.