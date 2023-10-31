Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

