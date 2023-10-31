ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

