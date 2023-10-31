Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 104 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

