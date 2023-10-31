EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 163,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 290,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.