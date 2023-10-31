MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $0.69-1.27 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.69-$1.27 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

