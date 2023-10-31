Stoneridge (SRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Stoneridge has set its FY23 guidance at $(0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $266.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoneridge news, insider Rajaey Kased acquired 2,525 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $50,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,179.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajaey Kased bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,179.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 69.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 115.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

