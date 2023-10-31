Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after buying an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

