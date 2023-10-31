United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
United Co.s Stock Performance
Shares of UNC stock opened at C$100.50 on Tuesday. United Co.s has a 12-month low of C$96.00 and a 12-month high of C$106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
United Co.s Company Profile
