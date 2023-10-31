United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

United Co.s Stock Performance

Shares of UNC stock opened at C$100.50 on Tuesday. United Co.s has a 12-month low of C$96.00 and a 12-month high of C$106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

