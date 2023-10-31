Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.71-$3.73 EPS.

Xylem Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

