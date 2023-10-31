Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

CRK opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

