Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

